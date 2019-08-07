Rihanna's influence is huge, with the pop star turned entrepreneur now setting trends in music, fashion and beauty - as well appearing in blockbuster Hollywood films.

The star hasn't put a foot wrong in the fashion and beauty world recently, receiving praise for her decision to use curvy mannequins at a pop up store for her Fenty brand and for releasing a wide range of foundation to suit diverse skin colours.

But the latest addition to her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand sees the Barbadian songstress wielding her power in a new and terrifying way: promoting crotchless underwear.

Long relegated to sex shops, the risque undies have been thrust firmly into the mainstream by Rihanna in a move that might see a generation of women baring their undercarriage in a fit of misplaced devotion.

Advertisement

Savage x Fenty posted the new range on Instagram this week, writing: "To celebrate #NationalUnderwearDay, we're getting saucy with these CROTCHLESS numbers. You heard that right, sis! The new collection is on savagex.com now. #SavageXFenty"

Some fans pre-emptively blamed RiRi for the trouble the underwear might cause: "Omg so y'all finally find out I'm single and now you're trying to get me in trouble smh well Jesus got me," wrote one woman.

"Tryna get somebody pwegnant," wrote another.

Others said they would "love to get some air on hot days" and noted that the design would be a "timesaver" could prove practical in other more intimate situations.

Crotchless underwear hit the headlines in New Zealand earlier this week, when a man was caught trying to steal a pair from the Lower Hutt branch of Peaches and Cream.

Footage of his failed attempt was posted to Facebook by the store, which has a history of shaming shoplifters online