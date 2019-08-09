It has all the makings of a racy blockbuster – the furious and humiliated royal sheikh duped by the smart, strong-willed princess who has fled with their two children to a London safe-mansion. It's a blue-blooded tale of intrigue, secrets, abduction, money (heaps of it) and horses (lots of them) that will play out, juicy detail by juicy detail, in a British court with a global audience watching on.

Back in February, the normally busy Facebook and Instagram accounts of Princess Haya of Jordan, the wife of the ruler of Dubai, fell strangely silent and she disappeared from view.

Expats

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Notoriously secret

Fairytale royal match is over

Handsome, charming and fascinating