WARNING: This article contains health advice for adults and is not intended for a younger audience.

Lee Suckling explains an important consideration often overlooked, especially by men.

Pre-and-post sex hygiene is a common topic in women's magazines and blogs. There's a plethora of advice out there on how ladies can keep themselves safe.

For men, on the other hand, there's hardly any. Indeed, many guys have been left to believe their bodies are like self-cleaning ovens and they don't need to pay much attention to them before or after sex.

Poor genital hygiene is something nobody wants to bring up

