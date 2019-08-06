A pet dog cruelly dumped at a Texas animal shelter by owners who were expecting a baby has been given a new lease of life.
Images posted on social media of the the German shepherd, named Rocco, show the animal cowering in a corner, looking underweight and frightened inside his kennel.
Rocco, 3, was reportedly dropped off at the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Centre in Texas after his owners discovered they were expecting a baby.
A woman who was visiting the shelter noticed Rocco was hunched over and looking scared.
She decided to take a short video of the timid animal and share it in hope of finding Rocco a new family.
Luckily, Preethi Pillaipakkam viewed the video and took an interest in Rocco.
Pillaipakkam fosters dogs through DFW German Shepherd Rescue, a volunteer rescue organisation that takes in stranded German shepherds across Texas.
At first, Pillaipakkam was shocked Rocco was given up because of a new baby.
"But once I saw how underfed he was, it did not surprise me. It is probably a combination of change in family situation, plus not [being] the best owners in the first place," she told the Daily Mail.
Pillaipakkam said Rocco should weigh around 38-40kg, but only weighed in at 27kg. She decided to take the dog home.
"The shelter is certainly not the environment for a dog like Rocco. He was very timid and scared to get into the car. He even hid beneath the seat in the car. He was pacing a bit and seemed very stressed."
During his first days in his new home, Rocco was nervous and walked around his new surroundings in a confused daze.
With the help of Pillaipakkam and her other German shepherd, Katja, Rocco began to perk up by the first weekend.
"He slowly started exploring the house," Pillaipakkam said. "He loves the couches and his doggy beds, and he really likes squeaky toys and tennis balls. He is a really good fetcher."
Rocco became more outgoing with each passing day.
"He was a bit aloof in the beginning,' Pillaipakkam explained, 'but now he follows me around like a shadow."
Since the viral video, Rocco has received dozens of adoption applications and his Instagram page has garnered over 6000 followers.