A pet dog cruelly dumped at a Texas animal shelter by owners who were expecting a baby has been given a new lease of life.

Images posted on social media of the the German shepherd, named Rocco, show the animal cowering in a corner, looking underweight and frightened inside his kennel.

Rocco, 3, was reportedly dropped off at the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Centre in Texas after his owners discovered they were expecting a baby.

Preethi Pillaipakkam with Rocco. Photo / via Instagram

A woman who was visiting the shelter noticed Rocco was hunched over and looking scared.

She decided to take a short video of the timid animal and share it in hope of finding Rocco a new family.

Luckily, Preethi Pillaipakkam viewed the video and took an interest in Rocco.

Pillaipakkam fosters dogs through DFW German Shepherd Rescue, a volunteer rescue organisation that takes in stranded German shepherds across Texas.

At first, Pillaipakkam was shocked Rocco was given up because of a new baby.

"But once I saw how underfed he was, it did not surprise me. It is probably a combination of change in family situation, plus not [being] the best owners in the first place," she told the Daily Mail.

Pillaipakkam said Rocco should weigh around 38-40kg, but only weighed in at 27kg. She decided to take the dog home.

"The shelter is certainly not the environment for a dog like Rocco. He was very timid and scared to get into the car. He even hid beneath the seat in the car. He was pacing a bit and seemed very stressed."

During his first days in his new home, Rocco was nervous and walked around his new surroundings in a confused daze.

With the help of Pillaipakkam and her other German shepherd, Katja, Rocco began to perk up by the first weekend.

Rocco was cowering in a corner. Photo / via Instagram

"He slowly started exploring the house," Pillaipakkam said. "He loves the couches and his doggy beds, and he really likes squeaky toys and tennis balls. He is a really good fetcher."

Rocco became more outgoing with each passing day.

Rocco was initially shy when he was taken to the shelter. Photo / via Instagram

Good dog! Photo / via Instagram

"He was a bit aloof in the beginning,' Pillaipakkam explained, 'but now he follows me around like a shadow."

Since the viral video, Rocco has received dozens of adoption applications and his Instagram page has garnered over 6000 followers.