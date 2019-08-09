It's hard to predict exactly what will inspire a trend. Sometimes a designer launches a style that becomes iconic but just as often it will be something weird that captures the popular imagination and the Next Big Thing is born. Fashion is fickle, fun, creative and often a little bit random. Here are some trends with bizarre origins. By Ruth Spencer.

Corsets as outerwear

It's said that women never stopped wearing corsets, we just internalised them with diet and exercise. Maybe that will explain our middle-aged spread: it's just our internal corsets riding up. In terms of ludicrous inspirations for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.