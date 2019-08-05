A patient who went into hospital for a bladder procedure ended up being circumcised by mistake.

Terry Brazier, 70, had been due to be have a cystoscopy – a look inside the bladder using a camera probe.

He was also meant to have Botox injected into the bladder wall to stabilise the muscles and prevent incontinence.

Mr Brazier, who has received £20,000 ($37,000) in compensation, said he did not realise anything was going wrong while he was operated on under local anaesthetic at Leicester General Hospital in September last year.

Brazier told the Daily Star: "They didn't know what to say when they found out they'd done it."

Brazier said he was distracted by the nurses and didn't realise what was happening until it was too late.

"The nurse was at the side of me and we were talking so I didn't know what was going on.

"It was a real surprise," he told the Star.

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said: "We remain deeply sorry this mistake occurred."

It was listed in a summary of "never events" – major blunders that should never happen – by the Leicester City Clinical Commissioning Group.

- Additional reporting from NZ Herald