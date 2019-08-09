Designer, fashion historian and the founder of the New Zealand Fashion Museum Doris de Pont steps into the Canvas Confession Box

LUST
You say shoes are your weakness. What sort?
All sorts of shoes, wearable shoes primarily - they have to be comfortable. I like something that's a bit unusual, with an unusual colour or pattern. My favourite is a boot with cutaways. It's got a closed toe and then it's got strapping across the top like a roman sandal and tucks up to the ankle. It's in a gold snakeskin with a little kitten heel. They're made by Sarah

