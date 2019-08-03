On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A move to champion inclusion and diversity on the catwalk will culminate this week in a wide-ranging casting call for NZ Fashion Week models.
International fashion events can be perceived as elitist and exclusionary, but the premier fashion week's founder Dame Pieter Stewart said the call included for age and size diversity, including what is known in the industry as "non-straight size models" — where the top and bottom clothes worn are not the same size.
"A lot of designers are wanting to have different types of models."
This included a wide range of ages, body types, ethnicities and gender identities.
Designers showcasing this year also included a non-binary designer, a transgender designer and a designer of gender-neutral clothing, and a Diversity Conversation Seminar was also planned, to champion diversity in the industry.
The casting call was planned in Auckland for next Saturday, where designers would chose who would wear their pieces. For models' own protection, they should go through a modelling agency to take part in the casting call, she said.
The industry was "very inclusive here" and she encouraged anyone who feared they didn't fit a pre-conceived mould of what modelling was to have a go.
"The key to unlocking any path is going in with confidence."
MacKay said she knew of another model who is transgender walking at Fashion Week since 2017, part of a continuing change she'd seen in the industry.
"I think modelling has gone from just beautiful girls, who no one knows their names, to more of a [whole] person. People don't just want to see skinny girls in clothing any more. People want to see someone you can resonate with."
All is for All co-founder Grace Stratton said the agency would be bringing 12 models with access needs to Saturday's casting. All is for All is a social change agency which uses fashion to make society more accessible for people with disabilities.
Diversity in fashion was about striking a balance between high fashion and meeting the needs of everyone, Stratton said.
"We are still producing the highest quality imagery that can be produced, but we're producing in a way that is diverse ... for all different people who love and experience fashion."