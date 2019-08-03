A move to champion inclusion and diversity on the catwalk will culminate this week in a wide-ranging casting call for NZ Fashion Week models.

International fashion events can be perceived as elitist and exclusionary, but the premier fashion week's founder Dame Pieter Stewart said the call included for age and size diversity, including what is known in the industry as "non-straight size models" — where the top and bottom clothes worn are not the same size.

Both she and designers wanted a diverse range of models at this year's event, which begins on August 26.

Dame Pieter Stewart, the founder of New Zealand Fashion Week. File photo / Jason Dorday
"Everybody should be

