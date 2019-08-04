COMMENT:

Why do we feel the need to super clean our houses when friends are coming round? Surely you're misrepresenting yourself with all the extra vacuuming, wiping and bleaching? Are guests really that much important than the people who live in your house?

I was listening to Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford on Newstalk ZB last week. Great radio. Not quite the Matt and Jerry Breakfast Show on Hauraki. But still entertaining. They were talking about housework and how we feel guilty when friends arrive and the place isn't spotless.

It got me thinking. Why do we care? Why the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: