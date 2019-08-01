The owner of Wellington vegan cafe Sweet Release has taken to Facebook to explain posting video of an abusive customer, revealing that her personal experience of casual racism in New Zealand was behind her decision to expose the woman who called her an "Asian f***wit".

In the earlier video, an elderly woman is seen ranting at Bartley about the nutritional value of a vegan diet, telling her: "You people should be banned because you're evil."

Bartley began filming the woman after she abused staff at the bakery and the video of the woman's rant was shared widely online.

Kristine Bartley posted a selfie-style video to replace the earlier video and to explain the events that led up to the incident, as well as why she felt it necessary to share it with the public.

Advertisement

Speaking directly to the camera, an emotional Bartley says she allowed the woman to "get it out of her system", saying that abuse from the public was "not anything unusual" for a vegan cafe.

Woman storms into Wellington vegan bakery Sweet Release. Video / Facebook

When the woman began to racially abuse Bartley, she felt it had gone too far: "Growing up as an Asian in New Zealand, that was really hard because there's so much casual racism that I deal with a lot."

"There's a lot of hate we get as well, for wanting to do vegan food. That just doesn't make sense but, y'know, the world is f***ed up."

Bartley denied claims online that the original video was a publicity stunt and the elderly woman was a paid actress, saying that Wellington was small enough that people knew her and she had chosen to publish the new video "so you can see I'm human".

In an accompanying written statement, Bartley added: "Racism and abusing others is not ok.

I posted the video of her to show you how much s*** we get as a fully vegan cafe and because I was upset when she called me an Asian f***wit in my own business that I should feel safe away from that."

Bartley also revealed that she has the woman's detail, is looking to trespass her from the premises and "someone is checking in on her to make sure she's also ok".

Bartley also issued a plea: "Please be kind to each other. Please consider some of the truth behind veganism or at least not abuse each other for your choices."