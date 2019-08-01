A size 20 woman campaigning to end body-shaming for women in swimsuits has been slammed for promoting an unhealthy weight on TV.

Sophie Brady from the UK appeared on British television show Good Morning to explain how she's overcome insecurities about wearing togs on the beach.

"I teach dance. I exercise three to four times a week. I do yoga. I'm very healthy. It really frustrates that the way you're looked [at] you're judged on how healthy you are. I go to the doctor's regularly and I'm completely healthy," she said.

Brady appeared on This Morning in a bright red bikini to promote body positivity. However, viewer criticised her for not promoting a healthy image. Photo / ITV

"I'm on no medication, cholesterol is perfect, blood pressure is perfect, you name it, it's all perfect."

Viewers, however, were not convinced.

"She tried to emphasise how medically healthy she is at that size which may not be the same for everyone and is surely wrong for #ThisMorning," wrote one person on Twitter.

Brady praised her husband for making her realise that she should be proud of her body. Photo / ITV

"You may not have high blood pressure now....but being that size the damage will be happening....give it a few years and you'll see! #ThisMorning," wrote another.



"You're not healthy at that size. If you're truly exercising 3 or 4 times a week you must be eating shed loads of food to maintain that weight," wrote another.

Others criticised her choice of swimwear.

"It wouldn't look so bad if it actually fitted her...#ThisMorning," wrote one.

Some viewers, however, applauded Brady for her body-positivity and for being proud of her figure.

"Sophie looks fabulous on #ThisMorning! What a girl and what a figure, envious of those incredible boobs," wrote one.

Despite having body confidence now, Brady also admitted she used to have insecurities about going to the beach.

"When I was younger, I really hated the way I looked," she said.

"I hated my body and thought people were judging me all the time. When I went on holiday, I'd be in a hoody and jeans in stifling heat and it wasn't very good."

She revealed she credits her husband Michael for helping build her confidence.

"I met my lovely husband Michael. He really showed me that I am beautiful and he loves me just the way I am."