A woman selling her baking equipment online has left viewers in stitches after they spotted a rather X-rated cooking tin among her tools.

The risque cake tin, which is moulded in the shape of a penis, wasn't mentioned in the seller's description, leaving potential buyers baffled.

Posting a snap of her cooking utensils on sale, the X-rated cake tin was pictured alongside numerous over baking trays which included love hearts and egg shapes.

The woman, from Australia, explained the whole set could be purchased for $50.

It was later shared on the Kmart Unhacks & Roasts Facebook group, where more than 700 people made cheeky jokes about the phallic tin.

The offending cake tin. Photo / Facebook

"Are you willing to split the lot and sell individually? There's just one I'm in particular need of." one person joked.

Another said: "I love that 'Elephant' tin. Save the 'trunk' for me."

"The lighthouse one looks useful," another eagle-eyed user wrote.

One suggested the X-rated shaped cake-tin would be perfect for a special occasion such as a dinner with your in-laws or a morning tea at work.

"I have the tin in the middle. It's a popular request, particularly for hen's nights," another avid baker wrote.

However, some completely missed the gag, with a number of people not seeing the issue.

"This bundle would be so handy for the kids birthdays."

The X-rated shaped baking tin is available for AU$25 on eBay.