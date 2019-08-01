A woman selling her baking equipment online has left viewers in stitches after they spotted a rather X-rated cooking tin among her tools.
The risque cake tin, which is moulded in the shape of a penis, wasn't mentioned in the seller's description, leaving potential buyers baffled.
Posting a snap of her cooking utensils on sale, the X-rated cake tin was pictured alongside numerous over baking trays which included love hearts and egg shapes.
The woman, from Australia, explained the whole set could be purchased for $50.
It was later shared on the Kmart Unhacks & Roasts Facebook group, where more than 700 people made cheeky jokes about the phallic tin.
"Are you willing to split the lot and sell individually? There's just one I'm in particular need of." one person joked.
Another said: "I love that 'Elephant' tin. Save the 'trunk' for me."
"The lighthouse one looks useful," another eagle-eyed user wrote.
One suggested the X-rated shaped cake-tin would be perfect for a special occasion such as a dinner with your in-laws or a morning tea at work.
"I have the tin in the middle. It's a popular request, particularly for hen's nights," another avid baker wrote.
However, some completely missed the gag, with a number of people not seeing the issue.
"This bundle would be so handy for the kids birthdays."
The X-rated shaped baking tin is available for AU$25 on eBay.