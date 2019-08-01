COMMENT:

I can't help but feel heartbroken for the family of Carla Neems.

Five weeks shy of her 7th birthday, the Gisborne girl was tragically killed after being hit by a recycling truck while walking home from school on May 2, 2017.

Yesterday, the words of Coroner Tim Scott added insult to injury for an already grieving family.

Carla often walked to and from school with her two older sisters. That day she had been with a friend until the last 100m before home.

