Anti-smoking service Quitline has today launched a campaign to raise awareness of the effects Kiwis' smoking habit can have on their pets.

The message is being delivered alongside a heartbreaking video which shows the deadly reality of exposing pets to second-hand smoke.

Citing studies that show both cats and dogs are twice as likely to develop cancer if exposed to tobacco smoke, Quitline spokesperson and director of Māori Healthcare, Lance Norman, said: "We are aiming to bring awareness to another consequence of smoking, something many of us may not have thought about before is how much harm smoking can cause our pets.

"They are such an important part of so many of our lives, most people would never want to intentionally cause any harm to their beloved pets, but many don't know about the harm smoking can cause animals."

Research undertaken by The Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health showed long-nosed dogs are twice as likely to get cancer in a smoking environment, while short-nosed dogs are more likely to get lung cancer in similar environments.

Our feline friends are also not immune, with a study from Tufts University showing cats are also twice as likely to develop cancer if they live in a smoking environment.

Cats are not only hit by smoke they inhale, but also ingest third-hand smoke particles that fall onto their fur.

Quitline warns third-hand smoke builds up in areas where people smoke and can last for months, even after a smoker has stopped smoking. It is then released back into the air as gases or ultra-fine particles.

Even small animals such as guinea pigs can suffer ill-effects, with the pocket pets developing problems like emphysema and pulmonary hypertension.

Nicotine's ability to dissolve in water means that even pet fish are at risk of being exposed to toxic levels of nicotine, which can lead to muscle spasms and death.

Norman's message to Kiwis is: "Going outside to smoke isn't enough – for pets or for other members of the whānau - third-hand smoke the residue from smoking, can attach to clothes and follow someone back inside the house and cause harm long after smoking a cigarette."