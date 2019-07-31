Piers Morgan has criticised the Sussexes yet again - this time for Prince Harry's statement that he and Meghan Markle will only have two children, for the sake of the environment.

The controversial TV host posted a tweet yesterday, slamming the royal couple for being hypocritical.

"Is this the same Harry who uses helicopters to go from London to Birmingham & whose wife uses celebrity mates' private jets to cross the Atlantic?" he wrote.

🤣🤣🤣 Is this the same Harry who uses helicopters to go from London to Birmingham & whose wife uses celebrity mates’ private jets to cross the Atlantic? https://t.co/KvOhlbWI3C — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 30, 2019

Harry had made the declaration in the September issue of Vogue, which his wife guest-edited.

Advertisement

Morgan's latest criticism of the couple follows his blast of Markle earlier in the week, slamming her for skipping out on President Trump's recent state visit last month because she was on maternity leave - while still finding time to guest-edit a fashion magazine.

"She constantly bleats about privacy but also wants to edit magazines to promote herself and tell us how to lead our lives," he wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

But Meghan doesn't want us to leave her alone. She wants us to buy Vogue magazine to read her preaching, & to talk about it.

Else why did she do it? https://t.co/2vHbJflyNM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 29, 2019

"I'm sure the one thing we all need most in the world right now is a fabulously rich and entitled Princess lecturing us on privilege from her servant-laden royal quarters."

He also insisted her work on the project "proves she cares more about promoting herself than the royal family or Britain."

"She's already guzzled at the udder of royal fame like a starving desert traveller arriving at an over-flowing oasis."

Morgan recently labelled the new mum "shameful" for not attending either the state banquet or D-Day commemorations during the President's visit. Photo / Getty Images

Morgan has a long history of publically slamming the Duchess, ever since revealing they used to be friends until she abruptly cut him off when she started dating Prince Harry.

"I've had my own experience with her, which was not great to be honest. I knew her for about a year and a half," he said. "I got on really well with her and then bang, she met someone more important and immediately ghosted.

"I never heard from her ever again and the old slippery slope ladder had gone up and she social climbed her way out of my orbit.

Morgan also blasted Meghan for editing the issue in the wake of her recent "diva" demands for privacy. Photo / Getty Images

"So my experience wasn't great, I've got to be honest with you. And everything I've seen since does slightly smack of an actress, a Hollywood actress, seizing her chance and acting her way to the top."

He claimed she went "after a prince".

"You can't go after a prince as she did. And I know she did. I put her in the cab to Harry to start with," he claimed, arguing the Duchess of Sussex doesn't deserve privacy.

Piers Morgan has criticised Prince Harry for being hypocritical about only wanting two children due to concerns over the environment. Photo / Getty Images

"You can't set your sights on a prince to this country who is in line to the throne and expect to have a normal private life afterwards.

"It's part of the deal. To live in palaces at our expense you get to be in the papers. Good, bad and ugly."