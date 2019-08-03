COMMENT:

The recent launch of new flexitarian sausages at first glance might have been an out-of-season April Fool's Day stunt. Except there was no "just jokes" punchline.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the product from Beehive caught some flack on social media. The sausages were promoted as "at least 20 per cent plant-based ingredients". Commenters pointed out that almost all meat-based sausages could make that claim, and on top of that, the company seemed to be missing the point of the term flexitarian.

It was hard not to snigger. This looked like a triumph of design-by-committee, at least when it came to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: