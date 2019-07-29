The Duchess of Sussex has disclosed that Michelle Obama has offered her advice on motherhood, calling her a new "friend" in an interview for Vogue magazine.

The Duchess, who is guest editing the September edition of British Vogue, said she was left "somewhat speechless" by the former First Lady, who submitted written answers to six questions on the topics of female empowerment and motherhood.

The cover of Vogue's September issue features Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Vogue

Asked by the Duchess "What is the most beautiful sound that you've ever heard?", Mrs Obama offered advice for new parents Harry and Meghan in telling them: "Savour it all".

Writing a foreword to the Q&A, the Duchess offered a "disclaimer of sorts" to the segment, saying she had asked Mrs Obama to take part over a "casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump" but had asked written questions instead of following up with a telephone call.

"Had I known Michelle would be so generous in making this a comprehensive interview my questions would have been lengthier, more probing, more engaging," she said.

"I would have called her and included the banter on these pages – the laughs and sighs and ping-pong of dialogue as I chimed in. But to re-engineer that now would rob Michelle's words of their authenticity, which, for me, is at the crux of what makes this piece special."

Saying she had been conscious that her guest-edited issue of Vogue required a strong contributor for its final page, she said: "My first thought was that it needed to be someone kind, inspirational, motivating, funny, with gravitas and as much depth as levity. My second thought: it needed to be Michelle Obama."

She added: "A few 'simple questions' (which she could have answered with a sentence or two) were returned to me as a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative – a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure.

"That authenticity came out of her innate goodwill to support another woman, to give more than what's asked for, to be generous, to be kind – all of these attributes make her the ultimate force for change. To my former First Lady, and now friend, Michelle – thank you."

In her first question, the Duchess disclosed that Mrs Obama had sent her "the kindest message" on US mother's day but did not elaborate on its contents, instead wondering: "What has motherhood taught you?".

"Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go," said Mrs Obama. "Try as we might, there's only so much we can control."

On the advice she gives her two daughters, she added: "Don't just check the boxes you think you're supposed to check, like I did when I was their age. I tell them that I hope they'll keep trying on new experiences until they find what feels right."

Michelle Obama with her daughter, Malia. Photo / Getty Images

Advice for sons, she said, would be "exactly the same".

Asked by the Duchess what Mrs Obama's 15-year-old self would think about what she has achieved, the former First Lady suggested she would be "proud", tell her to "keep fighting" for young women, and "probably smile about how cute my husband is, too".

The Duchess's final question read: "And now to shift gears for a moment, and end with a wild-card question... What is the most beautiful sound that you've ever heard?"

"When Malia and Sasha were newborns, Barack and I could lose hours just watching them sleep," said Mrs Obama.

"We loved to listen to the little sounds they'd make – especially the way they cooed when they were deep into dreaming.

"Don't get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting. I'm sure you know a thing or two about that these days.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex at the christening of their son, Archie. Photo / Getty Images

"But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity. I'm so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savour it all."

The Duchess of Sussex is the guest editor on the September issue of British Vogue, traditionally the magazine's largest and best-selling issue of each year.

She has chosen 15 women for the cover, including actress Jane Fonda and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, but declined the opportunity to appear on the front herself for fear of appearing "boastful".

The Duchess, who has been working on the project since meeting editor Edward Enninful in January, invited Michelle Obama to take part in an interview over lunch.

Cover stars include Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, actors Salma Hayek Pinault, Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi and Gemma Chan, and models Christy Turlington Burns, Adwoa Aboah and Adut Akech.

Boxer Ramla Ali, diversity advocate Sinead Burke, Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie complete the 15 cover stars.

The front of the magazine is divided into 16 boxes with each cover star photographed individually. The 16th spot on the cover is a mirror which aims to include the reader and encourage them to "use their own platforms to effect change".