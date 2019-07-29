Coughing, sneezing, hacking, snotting - Beck Vass says people are un-necessarily revolting.

There are some nasty viruses out this winter.

Everyone says this every winter but this one seems particularly bad, at least to the people around us, in Tauranga.

We were relatively unscathed until a couple of weeks ago when our middle child came down with a fever and asked if it was called a headache when it hurts here, and pointed to his head.

He had never complained about a headache before so I suspected there was trouble brewing.

For more than 48 hours, he had a nasty

