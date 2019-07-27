A public relations expert has warned Meghan, Duchess of Sussex needs to "stop acting like a celebrity" and "sacrifice her privacy" in order to get the public back on side.

In an interview with the Express, Anthony Burr said both Meghan and Prince Harry need to "work hard" to undo the damage they've done in their demands for privacy.

"Firstly, Meghan needs to stop acting like a celebrity who starred on TV and begin the process of learning to be a Duchess," he said.

And, he added, Prince Harry needs to help her, claiming until now he's been far too preoccupied with "making sure his wife is as happy as she can be in her new surroundings".

Advertisement

"He needs her to a appreciate that Royal Family members are the most public figures in the country, if not the world.

"If you want the splendours of the royal life, you have to make sacrifices — and privacy is the top of that list of sacrifices."

This comes after Meghan banned the public from taking photos of her at Wimbledon earlier this month, saying she was there in a "private capacity" to cheer on her friend Serena Williams.

It also follows news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued their neighbours with strict instructions not to approach them, ask to see baby Archie, or pat their dogs.