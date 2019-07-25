The platform can create a path to success for many young women. Scammers and abusers know it.

Photographer Marcus Hyde was a rising star: a favourite of Kim Kardashian West, responsible for a Fendi social media campaign, with 1 million Instagram followers. But this week, multiple women said he had used his growing profile on social media to engage in inappropriate behaviour, including soliciting nude photographs from models in exchange for shooting them.

Hyde's rise and fall have played out almost entirely on Instagram, revealing just how much the platform, beloved of the fashion and visual art worlds, has enabled

Related articles: