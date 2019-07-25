An engaged couple have been slammed for sending out expletive-ridden wedding invitations to their shocked guests.

The invitations address the guests as "f*** face", then asks if they are "f****** coming" and proceeds to tell them to "wear whatever the f*** they want".

"Go butt f***ing naked for all we care," the bride and groom wrote.

Attendees were also told to "leave your little s**** behind" because "we want to get f***ed".

Photo / Facebook

Photos of the invitations were uploaded to popular Facebook group "That's it, I'm wedding shaming" where social media users were shocked by the wording of the invites.

"I hate these things. So much excessive swearing for no reason, so overdone too," the caption said.

Photo / Facebook

Most people seemed to agree.

"My mum would be horrified if she received this. This is not older guest friendly at all," one person said.

"I actually think many older people I know would be so insulted they wouldn't go or even RSVP."

"I don't care about the swearing because they're just words but I feel like they're trying to be edgy and that's f***ing annoying," another person said.

Some people thought it was "hilarious" and saw the funny side of the unexpected language in the invitations.