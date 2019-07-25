Amanda Knox and fiance Christopher Robinson are raising money for a space-themed wedding.

Knox made headlines globally when she was jailed, and eventually acquitted, in the case of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy, in 2007.

Knox, and then-partner Raffaele Sollecito, were tried for the murder of Kercher, who was her roommate.

Now, she and fiance Christopher Robinson are crowdfunding to pay for their "galactic" wedding.

Advertisement

"Let's face it, we don't need any more stuff. What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!" the crowdfunding page reads.

"We weren't expecting to be planning a wedding and Amanda's first-ever return trip to Italy at the same time," they say on the page.

Knox and fiance Robinson say they spent their wedding funds on her recent trip to Italy.

"But when the Italy Innocence Project invited Amanda to speak at their inaugural wrongful convictions event, we couldn't pass up the opportunity. With scant time to plan, and no financial backing, we had to spend our wedding funds on this challenging and important journey."

The wedding is invitation-only but everyone who donates money will receive a copy of a book of poems written by the couple.

Knox and Robinson are asking for money for lighting, costumes and a "time machine" venue, as well as "paradox props".

"We're going to have some crazy centre-pieces that will warp your concept of time," the page reads.

Knox and Robinson are trying to raise US$10,000.