Steve Braunias goes out for a Friday drink.


It'd been a while since I'd gone out for a drink and everything was going swimmingly in the sense that I was all at sea, in over my head, drowning. There was a bunch of us. A mild bunch, nice people, old friends, complete strangers, in a pub on a Friday night. Wine, beer, cheerful spirits. All good. Except there was a tension in the air and I developed a very fine, beautifully attuned instinct for it, based on talking to someone who thought I was the worst human being to have

