A popular blogger in China has died during a live-stream video from eating poisonous live centipedes and geckos.

The video blogger, known as Sun, was found without a pulse in his home in Hefei, East China on Saturday when his girlfriend went to visit him, reveal Chinese reports.

The 35-year-old man, who was a host on DouYu, one of China's live-streaming platforms, filmed himself drinking large amounts of alcohol and eating poisonous bugs last Thursday.

The man would host livestream sessions every night to his 15,000 followers, reports Xinan Evening News.

To increase his status on the livestream platform, Sun spun a wheel marked with items he would consume including centipedes, geckos, mealworms, vinegar, eggs, beer and liquor on it.

Sun would eat or drink the item that the spin landed on in front of his viewers. Photo / 123RF

Mealworms were one of the items Sun enlisted on his wheel for the live-stream. Photo / 123RF

The idea was to eat the item the spin lands on in front of his audience, says a report.

Police found the man unconscious in his room while his computer was still in livestream mode.

They also found the food items used in the live-stream in his room.

Police have ruled out foul play in Sun's death, but are still investigating the cause, the report added.

Live-streaming videos are extremely popular in China, reaching 425 million people, reports China National Radio. Many users become vlogging celebrities and millionaires by broadcasting their lives.

Like Sun, other users have risked their own lives just go get a bigger following on the platform.

At the end of 2017, a 26-year-old video star named Wu Yongning, who was famous for scaling skyscrapers without any safety equipment, fell to his death from the top of a 62-storey building in Changsha while filming a video.

Earlier this year a woman was left injured after trying to eat a live octopus during a livestream video.

Chinese authorities have had to tighten their control on live-stream services since the multiple incidents, reports the Daily Mail.

Deloitte has estimated that China's live-stream industry has made US$4.4 billion in 2018.