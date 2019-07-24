This mother of the groom has taken her "monster-in-law" duties up a notch when a bride shared a bizarre photo from her wedding day.

The "cringe worthy" photo, that was shared on Reddit by acciopintje, shows the mother of the groom holding on to her son's hand.

The bride went on to further explain the context of the "creepy" photo.

"She [mother of the groom] went with him when he got his suit fitted," the bride wrote.

"Afterwards, she sent me a long Facebook message detailing how handsome he looked and how she was 'falling in love all over again'.

"She also mentioned in the same message that she hoped I would 'match' him on the wedding day, meaning she hoped I would look as good as he did. I'm not kidding.

She later added: "There are photos where she WAS in-between us. Her daughter asked her to move, so my husband and I could stand together, and her actual response, I swear to you all, was a sharp, 'I can stand here! I'm his woman, too!'."

The bride also described how her mother-in-law told her not to wear blue shoes on her wedding day and that she slept on the couple's sofa on their wedding night.

Many Redditors were horrified at the wedding photo, which received hundreds of comments on the post.

One wrote: "Wooooooooow. She may as well have peed all over him."

Another added: "This has to be the worst yet. She's physically blocking wife from even thinking of holding HER HUSBAND'S hand!"

"Oh god I'm cringing so hard", wrote a third.

A fourth agreed, writing: "This is the worst. Prayers for you sweet bride."

Some Redditors were quick to point out that the mother-in-law chose to wear casual clothes for her son's big day.

The bride responded: "I tried to look on the bright side.. at least it wasn't a white, lacy dress."