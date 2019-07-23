Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has taken several not-so-subtle digs at Melania Trump in an interview.

Appearing in a recent The Economist asks podcast, host Anne McElvoy asked Wintour what she thought of the current First Lady's style choices during the Trumps' recent visit to the United Kingdom.

"She did come to the UK and I think very consciously wanted to see herself as an ambassador for British fashion in this case or transatlantic ambassador," McElvoy said of the First Lady's visit. "Do you value that?"

Wintour avoided commenting on Melania's fashion choices. Photo / Getty Images

"Well, I think first lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible in every decision she made about fashion," Wintour responded. "She supported young American designers. She supported designers from all over the world. She was the best ambassador that this country could possibly have in many ways, obviously, beyond fashion."

But perhaps the biggest dig of all came later in the interview, when Wintour was asked why Ms Trump hadn't been asked to appear on the cover of Vogue since first becoming First Lady.

"I think it's important for Vogue to support women who are leading change in this country," Wintour said.

Ouch.