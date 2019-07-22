As you work into your second day in your 40-hour week, spare a thought for this professional Instagram influencer whose career has just been dealt a crushing blow.

Mikaela Testa has broken down in tears on camera, claiming she's "suffering" from Instagram's recent changes to posts.

The Melbourne Instagram user, who has less than 50,000 followers on her two accounts, removed herself from the social media page for one day, protesting Instagram's decision to remove likes in a bid to improve mental health.

"If you think this is okay you can f**k off, it's actually a sad day for those who have Instagram as a job," she wrote to her followers on Facebook.

"Regardless of what you may think Instagram is a REAL job and those in the industry have worked hard to get where they're at. It's people that aren't even in the industry that think it's a f**king joke. It's not, it's real damage out here."

"I've put my blood sweat and tears into this for it to be ripped away, it's not just me suffering too, it's every brand and business I know. Instagram isn't even doing this for mental health they're just doing it so they can control all engagement so more businesses run their adverts through Instagram essentially giving them more $, they don't care about your feelings."

The influencer also shared a video of herself crying on Instagram, claiming she would take a break from social media.

"I will have a really big break from social media for a while because it is really just … I know mentally Instagram for me is a problem and I can't even accept that so I am just going to leave for maybe a couple of weeks so I can get back on track."

However, her break didn't last long as a day a later as she posted a photo of herself in a short red skirt, saying: "ok break is over".

She later claimed her tears had nothing to do with Instagram's new changes.

"I have the ugliest crying face, say what you want this is raw content, that's what this account is for, leaving social media for the first time ever," she wrote on the original post.

She then added: "Since there are a few rude people misinterpreting this video, this has nothing to do with insta removing likes that is the dumbest thing I've heard, this has everything to do with the disgusting hurtful comments and messages I've received over the past week and I just need a break."