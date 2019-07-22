Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to travelling abroad, and there's one creepy item she never leaves home without.

According to The Sun, Her Majesty always packs a supply of her own blood in case of medical emergency.

"The Queen always travels with a supply of blood which is placed in the responsibility of whichever doctor is on duty and accompanies her on duties and royal tours," Royal editor Adam Helliker told news outlet Fabulous Digital.

She's done countless royal tours during her lengthy reign - and there's one item Queen Elizabeth always brings with her. Photo / Getty Images

"This means that in a country where speedy access to a reliable blood supply cannot be guaranteed, such as remote parts of Africa, the sovereign and her consort will be able to receive blood transfusions if they were required for a medical emergency."

Helliker went on to explain that the Queen keeps her supply "regularly topped up" with fresh blood, before heading on a trip.

"So it's just like someone making voluntary blood donations - the difference being that she will be the only recipient if it's ever needed - that 'blue blood' will never find its way to an ordinary patient."

Queen Elizabeth is one of the most well-traveled monarchs in history. Photo / Getty Images

Her royal highness also always travels with at least three private doctors.

Also, ever since her father died while she was in Kenya in 1952 and had only packed summer dresses, the royal family now always travel with at least one all-black outfit in case someone dies during the trip.