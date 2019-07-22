While childbirth is considered a beautiful act, we all know it comes with a serious amount of pain.

But there is a new yet simple hack that could help ease the agony of labour, and the item is as small as a ruler.

According to American birth photography and videography company, Fox Valley Birth and Baby, the humble hair comb can be used on your hands to help fight off aches and pains associated with childbirth.

The company claims pressing the comb in your hand can help hit acupuncture points to help your body forget about pain.

Taking the Facebook, the company posted the hack saying the comb "plays into the gate control pain theory".

"When gripped in your hands, a comb can help hit acupuncture points in your hands.

"It also plays into the gate control pain theory. This theory states that the brain can only focus on a select number of sensations. Because the nerve endings are closer on your hands they reach your brain faster. Helping your body forget about the contractions."

The company says the best way to hold the comb on the base of your fingers with the teeth pressing into the palm of your hand.

While many may be sceptical, a number of parents commented on the company's post saying they use this technique in other situations with great success.

The technique some use to help relieve pain. Photo / Fox Valley Birth and Baby

"I do this every time I get a tattoo. It totally works!" one woman wrote.

Another said: "I am a doula birthing partner, and I keep a pack of combs in my bag for every birth."

Another commenter said she thought the idea could "really work".

"I asked my sister to dig her long nails into my arms when I was in labour because it distracted me from the pain," she wrote.