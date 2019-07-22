A study has shown that New Zealanders ranked at the top of the world when it comes to getting some decent sleep at night.

Sleep Cycle, an app that tracks how much sleep people get, has released data showing how much sleep countries are getting.

According to the data, New Zealanders are quite well rested, clocking up more than 7.5 hours of sleep a night on average. The number places the country on top of the leaderboard for the world's best sleepers which is as good a claim to fame as any.

Finland, the Netherlands, Australia and the UK all ranked highly for good sleep too.

When it comes to getting some proper shut-eye, South Korea and Japan are the worst performers in the developed world.

Sleep deprivation is an issue worldwide and leads to a number of health issues - and, in extreme cases, death - as well as loss of productivity.

In the US, for example, the equivalent of around 1.2 million working days a year are lost because of people not getting enough sleep.

Such a high number has an impact on the country's GDP, with the US losing approximately $411 billion a year, or 2.28 per cent of its GDP, because of poor sleep.

The issue is well documented and top of mind for some businesses, such as Tokyo-based wedding company Crazy.

In 2018, the company's CEO, Kazuhiko Moriyama, announced a bonus for employees who got at least six hours of sleep a night.