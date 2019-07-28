What can you do to combat the ills and chills of winter? Niki Bezzant says eating well helps.

Does it feel like everyone is sick at the moment? Everywhere I go people are coughing and miserable, full of colds and sniffles (me included, right now). Cold and flu season is in full swing. We know it's a bad year for influenza, and there also seem to be some nasty and lingering cold viruses floating around, too.

There's no shortage of people ready to offer solutions and treatments, at various costs. The supplement industry, in particular, is full of pricey options

