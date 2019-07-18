A woman has grossed out the internet after sharing a photo of her takeaway meal, which included an object that definitely wasn't on the menu.

Ever been given the wrong sauce with your takeaway meal?

Just be glad it wasn't like this woman's fast food nightmare.

A woman claims she received a door knob — that's right, a door knob — in a box of nachos she bought from a fast food outlet.

Eve Saint, from Poughkeepsie, New York, shared a picture of her meal on Facebook, which appeared to show a door handle smothered in cheese.

She said she ordered the meal from a Taco Bell and waited for 45 minutes before driving home.

After noticing the object, she called the chain restaurant, which accused her of lying and hung up on her.

She said it took 10 more phone calls before she was finally able to speak with an employee from whom she received an apology.

Ms Saint posted the bizarre picture on Facebook with the caption: "TACO BELL IM COMING TO F**K SOMEONE UP REAL FUNNY PUTTING A F**KING DOOR KNOB IN MY NACHOS B**CH."