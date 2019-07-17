A whirlwind romance between the king of Malaysia and his much younger Russian former beauty queen wife appears to have come to a sudden halt.

Oksana Voevodina, 25, married British-educated Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, 49, in Moscow last November, shortly before the Sultan left the throne.

The pair's short-lived relationship was marred by revealing pictures and lurid sex claims about his new wife's activity on a reality TV show, The Sun reported.

They persevered and in May Oksana gave birth to a royal baby boy. She captioned a photograph on her Instagram account "21 May 2019 — the day when my life was divided into 'before' and 'after'".

But reports from local newspapers in Malaysia suggest the couple has already divorced. The New Straits Times reports that the divorce was registered on July 1, though the palace has not made any official comment.

Oksana has been sharing happy photos of the couple to more than 370,000 followers on her Instagram page. But the most recent post, from six days ago, is something a bit different.

"I want to tell you a little bit about myself," she begins.

"My name is Oksana. I was born on 10th July 1992 in Astrakhan, Russia. Today is my birthday, I'm 27 years old.

"I spent my childhood and graduated from school in Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don region. As a teen I went to Oxford summer school to study English.

In 2009, I moved to Moscow and became a student at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

I graduated with a Bachelor's degree in economics in 2013. In 2015, I won the beauty contest "Miss Moscow". Then I created my own swimwear and beach fashion brand. At the same time, I studied at Moscow school of radio and television."

The post was met by concerned comments today from followers who asked: "Is it true you already divorced with your highness?"

The couple had married in a secret wedding five months before they married in Moscow. Oksana said on social media it was something she had been "dreaming about since childhood".

The reality TV show rumours plagued the couple. It was reported that in November 2008 Oksana took part in a show that featured 11 young Russians at a luxury villa in Mexico.

It was alleged Oksana used a fake name and was filmed in a now infamous romp in a swimming pool with one of the male contestants.

She converted to Islam to marry and adopted the Muslim name Rihana.

The New Straits Times reports a divorce certificate circulating on social media includes the word 'talak' three times, which the newspaper describes as a reference to "the most severe and irreversible form of divorce in Islam".