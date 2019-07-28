The first time I went to Sri Lanka was to join a group of 16 international chefs for a four-week gastronomic tea tour - this was where my love affair with the country started.

It was on this tour I discovered the incredible Sri Lankan cuisine that completely revolutionised the way I cooked.

Chefs are always looking for new ingredients or techniques to embellish their culinary skillset, and this trip taught me more than I ever expected. My experiences took me from camping in the jungle to exploring populated neighbourhoods, where local women sat out on the street cooking up the most simple, cheap, but flavourful creations.

Much like chef Amanda Cohen who runs vegetarian restaurant Dirt Candy in New York, my passion for vegetables was ignited in Sri Lanka. Being exposed to a country that uses vegetables like kumara and grains as the base to create truly delicious meals that offer an abundance of flavour and nutrients, was utterly inspiring.

My advice for anyone is, no matter where you are in the world, getting out and searching for where the locals eat teaches you everything you need to know about new and exciting taste combinations.

- Simon Gault is teaming up with Michelin-starred chef Amanda Cohen for their special A Taste of Dirt Candy dining experience on August 7, part of Heart of the City's American Express Restaurant Month.

Orange Kūmara Curry

Here's a seasonal and warming recipe that reminds me of my adventures in Sri Lanka.

Serves 6

5 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 curry leaf

1 tsp mustard seeds, ground in a mortar and pestle

1 cinnamon stick

1 green chilli, sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 medium red onion, roughly chopped

½ tsp ground pepper

2 Tbsp curry powder

1 tsp chilli powder

500g orange kūmara (Beauregard), chopped into chunks

1½ tsp salt

Pinch of saffron

1½ cups thick coconut milk

2 Tbsp grated fresh coconut or desiccated coconut

1 Tbsp raw white rice, toasted then ground in a mortar and pestle

Coconut Sambal

Flesh of ½ coconut

1 medium onion

¼ tsp chilli powder

2 tsp lemon or lime juice

½ tsp salt

Coriander leaves, to garnish

Coconut Red Rice

1 cup red rice

Pinch of salt

⅓ cup coconut milk

First prepare the Coconut Sambal and cook the Coconut Red Rice.

Coconut Sambal

1. To make the Coconut Sambal, simply grate the coconut and the onion straight into a bowl, then sprinkle in the chilli powder, lemon or lime juice and salt.

2. Stir to get everything nicely blended, cover and chill slightly until needed.

3. Garnish with coriander leaves before serving.

Coconut Red Rice

1. Wash the rice and place in a medium-sized saucepan. Add 2 cups water and a pinch of salt.

2. Bring to a simmer and cook the rice over a medium–low heat for about 20 minutes, then when half the water has evaporated, add the coconut milk and cook for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

3. Rest the rice for 10 minutes before serving.

Kūmara Curry

1. Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a large saucepan. Fry the curry leaf, mustard and cinnamon stick, then the chilli, garlic and onion. This is called tempering — frying to release the aromas and flavours of the spices. Add the pepper, curry powder and chilli powder and continue to cook over a medium heat until the onion is soft.

2. Next add the kūmara, salt, saffron and 2 cups water. Bring to a simmer for 15–20 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the kūmara is just cooked; add extra water if needed.

3. Add the coconut milk and coconut, bring to the boil then immediately remove from the heat and transfer to a serving bowl, lifting some curry leaves to the top for colour. Sprinkle with the toasted ground rice.

4. Serve with Coconut Sambal and Coconut Red Rice.