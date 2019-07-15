It's probably something you've never even thought about before — but just what exactly are those lines in the bottom of your freezer there for?

Turns out, lots of people have an opinion.

In fact, Facebook users are caught up in a fierce debate about the purpose of those raised lines you'll find on the bottom shelf of a freezer.

The heated conversation began when a woman took to social media to claim they were specifically designed to stand up meat trays.

Sharing the post on Facebook, the woman asked: "How old were you when you found out the lines at the bottom of the freezer were made to stand the meat trays up?"

Alongside this, she uploaded photos of around a dozen meat packages resting side-by-side against the raised white grooves.

The post quickly went viral and has now been shared over 600 times and received hundreds of comments.

Many seem to have bought into the poster's suggestion, writing: "We've been adulting wrong," and: "Now that makes sense."

However, others weren't entirely convinced by her hypothesis.

One person pointed out any blood in the packets would simply pool at the bottom, while another said the theory didn't account for meat trays that came in different sizes.

Some even suggested the grooves were for air circulation.

"Doubt it — more like air circulation so your stuff doesn't stick to the bottom," one message said.

Another agreed: "It is. My dad was a white goods mechanic, it's what he always said. It's for cold circulation."

One person suggested: "They're to slide in your ice trays."

What are the lines really for?

But just what are those mysterious lines really meant to be used for?

On Quora, a place where people helpfully "share" knowledge and information, no one knew yet — with the question remaining completely unanswered.

