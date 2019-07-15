A Wanaka man has defended his "tiny tiny house" after an advertisement for it drew criticism online.

Thomas Schattovits is advertising the space for rent for $250 for a single person or $290 for a couple - but it is the size that is raising eyebrows.

The house is a mere 2 metres wide by 3.5 metres long and stands 2.8 metres at its highest point.

The 'house' comes with a gas kitchen, hot water, a space heater and is fully insulated for those chilly Wanaka nights.

It fits a double bed, with a single bed below.

But if you need to use the bathroom you need to share the one in the landlord's house.

The response to the ad on social media was swift, with one woman labelling it a "rip off".

Another said: "Wow - so tiny but so expensive."

But Schattovits is defending his rental property, noting that since he built it last year he has had no trouble finding tenants - including himself.

The single dad spent three months with his seven-year-old son inside the property he describes as like a "caravan on steroids" before moving as winter set in, saying that not being able to run around outside made sharing the space with his son "too tough".

Schattovits said that the pressure on housing in Wanaka meant that there was no shortage of people keen to squeeze in: "Wanaka has a lot of holiday work visa people and it's really tough finding accommodation."

Responding to the criticism, Schattovits said: "It's horses for courses, it's not for everybody.

"But it has a gas kitchen, it's got a space heater which heats it up in no time.

"It's got hot and cold running water, it's well insulated.

"They're like caravans on steroids, they're dry, they're well insulated, they've got proper doors, proper windows.

"I couldn't live in a caravan, I've tried. But I can live in a tiny house.

"It's really for somebody who likes to be on their own or a couple who like to be by themselves."

Potential tenants will have to be quick though, Schattovits already has three people queuing up to view the property.