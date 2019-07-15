Celebrity chef Josh Emett has compiled a new cookbook with help from the world's best. He opens up on his hardest times.

1 You've just produced your third book The Recipe – what's the concept?

It's like a bible of the 300 greatest dishes of the last 50 years - 150 chefs from around the world have contributed. Classic, simple, humble food dishes done by the chefs who make them best. Everything from scrambled eggs to carbonara to beef rendang. It's been a massive two-year job. We cooked and photographed them all at home. I know about a third of

