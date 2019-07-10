Twitter, often used as a soapbox for the world's frustration and disillusionment, has warmed hearts everywhere this week, after the online community joined forced to track down an exact replica of an autistic girl's favourite missing dress.

Deborah Price, from the UK county of Staffordshire, took to Twitter on Saturday to ask for help finding a dress for her friend Kate Bell's daughter, Elsie, who lives with autism.

"(My) friend's autistic daughter only wears this dress," Ms Price wrote.

Friend’s autistic daughter only wears this dress. Don’t judge. Sometimes people can’t cope with certain stuff &it doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things does it. Question is has anyone got this @nextofficial dress from 3yrs ago in age 11plus & if so can we buy them off you? pic.twitter.com/unQQeWWZma — Deborah Price (@deborahprice1) July 6, 2019

Elsie had lost hers and was, understandably, extremely distressed, as it was all she would wear.

Price, a mum herself, asked people not to judge the family's situation, as sometimes "people can't cope with certain stuff and it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things".

The dress in question was a distressed grey tank dress, in a jersey fabric, featuring a rainbow heart print, by UK brand Next.

Does anyone have this @nextofficial dress / top in ages 11+?? My friends’ little girl will only wear this item, due to sensory issues. She needs age 11+ for school as anything smaller shows off her pants and isn’t suitable. If so, she’d be interested in buying the item off you! pic.twitter.com/dllmWMAQMb — Little Red🏳️‍🌈 (@JustLeanneee) July 6, 2019

Her issue was that this dress came from a line released about three years ago, which meant finding a replica for Elsie would be a challenge.

Price offered to purchase the dress from anyone willing to part with theirs, for the happiness of her friend's daughter.

Within a few hours, the response to the posts were extraordinary, as thousands of people around the world jumped to help Elsie and her family.

I don't have the dress, but if it would help I'd be happy to get some of the fabric (Is it just plain black T-shirt cotton?) and try to make a similar one for her. — Sempronius MacDugong (@macdugong) July 6, 2019

Such a group of wonderful people. ❤️ And that dress is cute as a button. Who could blame a kid for wanting to wear it every day? — N Crist (@ncrist1968) July 8, 2019

Just a suggestion but maybe you could go to a t shirt printers or tailor and get loads of them made — . (@Themlotsdad) July 8, 2019

I have it in size 12 or 13 I think. — Katie Brand (@KtMBrand) July 6, 2019

Hi - my daughter has this in age 14 - we would be happy to send it to you. — Bryony (@Bryony_) July 8, 2019

Some tracked down copies of the lost dress on eBay, others offered to part with their own children's dresses and some even said they were able to sew an exact copy for Ms Bell's daughter.

One woman's 12-year-old daughter, Mila, saw the post and offered her own dress to Elsie.

Price explained that Mila had told her mum "she would send it to us".

.. well it wasn’t yesterday. Something lovely happened. People started to retweet it to look for the dress. Some people found a link on eBayfor a top in the same fabric, some offered to make another dress but.. 3/10 pic.twitter.com/ebFfnKsz8L — Deborah Price (@deborahprice1) July 7, 2019

My 12year old has got one in a size 12 years! If you send me your address we’ll pop it in the post 😘 pic.twitter.com/0FQnPcQx7Q — Nicole Arumugam (@NicoleArumugam) July 7, 2019

"I told the mum to tell Mila how kind she is, she's given my friend some breathing space and made her daughter's day too," Price wrote.

"It totally restores your faith in human nature. Absolutely bowled over by the kindness of strangers."

Price said Elsie might "eventually grow out of her fascination with this dress", but finding a replacement was her mother's immediate concern.

Such a pile of flippin’ lovely people you all are! We’ve got suggestions of mumsnet, a FB group, people offering to make one, Next themselves talking to the supplier on Monday, thank you so *so* much! X — Deborah Price (@deborahprice1) July 6, 2019

"It would just give her and her mum a bit of breathing space and make the dress stress less," she wrote.

Many people wrote in, explaining they had been through similar situations themselves or with their children.

The message spread so far that the Next corporate office even contacted Ms Price, saying they would check with their suppliers to "see if we can produce a few more batches of this dress".

I’m autistic, some of us get attached to items, we also like routines and rules. I used stuff to cope to, and my personal life was ok. If you, or your friend ever has questions about us #AskingAutistics is a great hashtag, as others have pointed out. — Kamala Harris is an ICEKween (@Marxist100) July 8, 2019

I have 4 autistic kids, I absolutely know the horror of growing/wearing out favoured clothes. Good luck with the search. — Kirsty Heathcote (@Kirann77) July 6, 2019

No reason to judge - fabrics and loved logos/pictures are v important can be grounding for some/vital to some on spectrum. My son finds uniform tricky and it impacts negatively — April Preston - Withington (@AprilPreston_) July 6, 2019

Elsie's mum, Bell, sent a photo of her little girl back in her favourite dress, which Price posted to Twitter to thank everyone for their help.

"You're amazing and your mum's are pretty amazing too for raising such lovely daughters," she wrote.

"But mostly you're great because you've made a little girl really happy to continue to be in her favourite dress."