Getting married is no longer the "most important day" in some women's lives.

For Yorkshire woman Zoe Field, instead, it was her hen's night that drew the most attention.

But for her friends, what was meant to be a night of fun turned into a hen's night from hell after the bridezilla enforced a set of ridiculous rules for her numerous hen's partygoers.

Field chose five close friends and her mum, giving them 12 months to save £600 for a three-night trip to Ibiza.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old laid down the harsh rules, forcing her friends to take part in all games and even dished out fines.

BRIDE'S RUTHLESS RULES — FINING FRIENDS £10

Sequined swimsuits only. Abide by all dress codes. Itinerary is non-negotiable. No one allowed to complain for the whole weekend. Everyone joins in with games. Latecomers fined £10. Everyone has to agree to the rules in writing. You must check your itinerary regularly. Everyone must smile in photos. If you continue to break the rules during the hen party you will be uninvited to the wedding. No one to wear the same colour as the bride. No skirts shorter than the bride's. No sashes for anyone except the bride. Hangovers will not be tolerated.

However, Field hit a speed-bump when a number of the bridesmaids said they couldn't attend the hen's weekend due to the cost.

Speaking to The Sun, Field revealed she lost £500 after putting down a non-refundable deposit and was forced to cancel the trip after friends pulled out.

But the bridezilla then invoiced each guest £100 and uninvited no-shows to the wedding, including one bridesmaid.

Field then attempted to get a second hen's night off the ground, charging attendees £200, and issued a strict set of rules that had to be obeyed.

But minutes into the evening the party turned sour.

"One guest said it was too strict so I told her not to bother coming and uninvited her to the wedding," Field told The Sun.

The dress code for Field's big night was for all women to wear a long black dress. But when her mum didn't obey the rules, Field flipped out.

"I wanted us to all be in the same colour with me in the short black dress so I stood out in the pictures.

"I went to my mum's room to discover she was wearing a red sequin mini dress. I flipped out and told her to change immediately.

"After a lot of shouting she agreed but came out in another coloured dress. I ran into her room and ripped up two of her bright dresses so she couldn't wear them.

"Before we'd even left for our night out, we'd had three complaints from hotel guests about the constant yelling.

"When I realised two girls were in short dresses I demanded they change too.

"We eventually got on the party bus but, when one girl arrived late, I was forced to give out my first £10 fine."

As the night wore on, Field slowly started uninviting friends to the wedding after many complained about how the night was unfolding.

"I see a hen do as the ultimate test of friendship. If you won't do what the bride wants on the most important weekend of her life, then why should you get invited to her wedding day?

"If I hadn't been a henzilla, the hen's do would have fallen apart before it started."