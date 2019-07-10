He has worked with Beyoncé and Rihanna, Kim Kardashian is his BFF and the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, swears by his tailoring. Now he has his sights set on dressing the Duchess of Sussex — and possibly the biggest job in fashion. By Laura Atkinson.

Oh là là! Olivier Rousteing, the handsome man-child creative director of Balmain, is blushing. Why? I have merely asked about a swirling rumour that he could be next in line for the Chanel throne. Is he throwing his CV into the ring? "Non," he says, with a huge grin on his face, "I

