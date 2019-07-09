A heartbreaking moment was captured by a bride at her wedding as her elderly grandfather sat alone at his late wife's memorial.

Sahrah Eswick from West Virginia got married in the backyard of her new husband's grandparent's house in Greenbrier County on Saturday.

She posted an image on Twitter, which has now gone viral, writing "Pawpaw sat and ate with mawmaw today at my wedding".

Pawpaw sat and ate with mawmaw today at my wedding 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GEXWMCfgXB — Sahrah Elswick (@sahrahMichelle) July 7, 2019

The touching tweet has been shared over 18,000 times with many other users commenting on how emotional the post made them feel.

Advertisement

One user replied "this is beautiful but also I could cry. One of the main reasons I've been so hesitant to actually go through a wedding is because my dad won't be there to walk me down the aisle or give me away or do a father-daughter dance".

With his back to the camera Billy Gray, 71, is sitting and looking at pictures of his late wife Barbar, who passed away in 2017 from colon cancer.

On a chair in front of him the memorial for his late wife also features a note saying "We know you would be here today if heaven wasn't so far away."

Eswick told Best Life that she posted the image to show that "love never dies".

Gray and his wife had been married for 45 years. His granddaughter told Best Life that "he thought she was the most beautiful woman and asked her what her name was and he says the rest is history".

"I had to have a guest at my wedding get a picture because I completely broke down when I saw what he was doing. It was the most pure thing I have ever seen and it completely broke my heart.

"Everyone seems to be so touched by his small act of love, it warms my heart.

"Everyone deserves someone who would do the same thing as my grandfather did without looking for any sort of attention. I want the photo to send the message that love never dies."