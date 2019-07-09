The ultimate test for this new epic KFC burger is whether you can wrap your hands around it. It's definitely not one for the faint-hearted.

The burger business isn't a joke.

It's something we take very seriously, and whenever there is a new, outrageously sized burger to try, you can count on plenty of folk to give it a good ol' crack.

Jumping on-board the big burger bandwagon is KFC.

The fast-food chain has announced the "biggest burger" it's ever had on the menu, and it's enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Only available to purchase via the "secret menu", the Triple Stacker is made of three 100 per cent chicken breast fillets coated in Zinger flavouring, loaded with tasty cheese slices and covered in supercharged and chilli relish sauce.

As you can see, it's not for the faint-hearted.

KFC Australia's chief marketing officer Kristi Woolrych said: "The Triple Stacker is as big and bold as it sounds! We know how much Aussies love a Zinger Burger, so it made sense we created something extraordinary for our diehard KFC Zinger fans.

"We're excited to continue giving fans new and innovative secret menu items, and we really wanted to blow them away with an item like no other."

However, KFC confirmed with the Herald their are no plans for the burger to become part of the local menu here in New Zealand.