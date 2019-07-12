Greg Bruce tries to get enthusiastic about driving powerful luxury cars at a lavish event in a beautiful setting.

It's been five years since my wife allowed me to drive a car with her in it. On Father's Day or my birthday, she sometimes offers, but it puts her in such a state that I usually decline. I wouldn't mind driving now and again, just for variety, but I'm not especially bothered because there are few things I'm less interested in than cars. If I had the choice between watching an hour of Top Gear or an hour of a

