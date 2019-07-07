Royal fans were treated to two adorable snaps of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at his christening today - but some were left questioning his uncle's facial expressions.

After admiring the two-month-old in his mother arms at the centre of the official photograph today, dozens couldn't help but notice Prince William's "sour" face.

Several people took to Twitter to claim that the Duke of Cambridge, 37, did "not look amused" and was "trying not to smirk" in the official photograph taken in Windsor, report the Daily Mail.

While others said Kate, 37, who was sat on the far right of the picture with her husband, appeared to be "pained" and the pair "didn't look thrilled to be there".

Meghan, 34, and Prince Harry, 37, posed for the photographs with members of their family in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle this afternoon.

The Duke of Cambridge and The Duchess of Cambridge (far right) and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit with Archie (centre). Photo / @SussexRoyal

Royal fans were thrilled with the official photographs of baby Archie's christening today but are divided on whether he looks more like his father, Prince Harry, or takes after his mother, Meghan Markle.

Many fans took to social media to share their joy over the photos, with some saying they can see a hint of ginger hair on Archie's head, while others say the two-month-old has his mother's looks.

The newest royal, and seventh in line to the throne, was christened today at Windsor Castle by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Sussexes shared two photos on their Instagram to mark the occasion.

Six-week-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Photo / @SussexRoyal

"Looks like Archie is a ginger," one person commented, with others agreeing they could see Prince Harry's looks in his first born.

Others, however, pointed out the resemblance to his mother.

"He's such a cutie!!! Looks a lot like Meghan too," someone commented.

The photos shared today mark the first time the public has got a clear view of Archie's face.

This is an official christening photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo / @SussexRoyal

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support," a spokesperson for the royal couple said.

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."