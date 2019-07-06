What looks like an image of a beach or shoreline under a dark, moody sky is leaving social media users confused as it is revealed it is actually a photo of a broken car door.

The image was first shared on Twitter where the majority of users said they saw a stormy beach scene.

"If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist," the caption read.

"But it's not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. [sic]"

A lot of people admitted they had trouble seeing the car door even after reading that it was not a beach.

When the image was shared on Reddit, one person said: "I can still see the beach. I can see the car if I want, but the beach is better."

One possible explanation for people's struggle to see the broken car door is what is called "confirmation bias", someone suggested on Reddit.

"You already expect, 'this is a picture of a beach'. This is your first impression, and it's just your feeling.

"Hardly any 'information', beyond the picture, but you're confident already.

"Then the caption confirms that with an affirming message, 'if you see a beach then you're an artist'.

"Then once it's revealed what it actually is, your brain struggles to see it as anything but a beach.

"That's how quickly our brains create those connections in our heads."