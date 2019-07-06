Royal fans were thrilled with the official photographs of baby Archie's christening today but are divided on whether he looks more like his father, Prince Harry, or takes after his mother, Meghan Markle.

Many fans took to social media to share their joy over the photos, with some saying they can see a hint of ginger hair on Archie's head, while others say the two-month-old has his mother's looks.

The newest royal, and seventh in line to the throne, was christened today at Windsor Castle by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Sussexes shared two photos on their Instagram to mark the occasion.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
View this post on Instagram

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

"Looks like Archie is a ginger," one person commented, with others agreeing they could see Prince Harry's looks in his first born.

Others, however, pointed out the resemblance to his mother.

"He's such a cutie!!! Looks a lot like Meghan too," someone commented.

The photos shared today mark the first time the public has got a clear view of Archie's face.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support," a spokesperson for the royal couple said.

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."