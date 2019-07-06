Royal fans were thrilled with the official photographs of baby Archie's christening today but are divided on whether he looks more like his father, Prince Harry, or takes after his mother, Meghan Markle.

Many fans took to social media to share their joy over the photos, with some saying they can see a hint of ginger hair on Archie's head, while others say the two-month-old has his mother's looks.

The newest royal, and seventh in line to the throne, was christened today at Windsor Castle by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Sussexes shared two photos on their Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Looks like Archie is a ginger," one person commented, with others agreeing they could see Prince Harry's looks in his first born.

Others, however, pointed out the resemblance to his mother.

"He's such a cutie!!! Looks a lot like Meghan too," someone commented.

The photos shared today mark the first time the public has got a clear view of Archie's face.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support," a spokesperson for the royal couple said.

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."