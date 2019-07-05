Police are investigating the death of two British mates after it is believed one of them lost their balance and fell down a cliff on a beach in Spain - pulling his friend with him.

The Sun report 25-year-old Daniel Vivian Mee and 20-year-old Jayden Dolman, both from Bridgewater, Somerset, were posing for a photo on the Spanish Costa Blanca beach near the town of Torrevieja.

In an area known as Punta Prima, the pair climbed the wrong side of a railing along a seafront promenade to take selfies.

Local investigators claim one pulled the other down as a final desperate attempt to try and hold on after losing his balance.

The two men plunged about 12 metres to the ground.

Mee died at the scene and Dolman died after being airlifted to Alicante Hospital.

A third man, named as 24-year-old Lewis Higgins, was at the scene but remained physically unharmed and was taken to Torrevieja Hospital after suffering a panic attack.

25-year-old Daniel Mee. Photo / Supplied

Investigators interviewed him and other witnesses as part of the probe into the accident. He was thought to have been on the right side of the railings when the tragedy struck.

Dolman's cousin paid tribute to him in an emotional Facebook post last night.

20-year-old Jayden Dolman. Photo / Facebook

Nicola Rea, a Derby-based nurse, said: "Taken far too soon.

"We are all so devastated to lose such a beautiful young man.

"My heart is breaking for my cousin and family right now.

"RIP Jayden Dolman."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the families of two British men following their deaths in Alicante, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities.

"Another British man was involved in the accident, and we are also providing assistance."