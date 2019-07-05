With the opening of the moochi main store in the Mount, it is back to where it all started for Moochi husband and wife team Chris and Kellie Taylor, who started the popular fashion brand in Mount Maunganui almost 20 years ago.

From humble beginnings in a tiny rented workroom, the pair have grown Moochi into the successful empire it is today — with an internationally recognised brand, booming online business and 13 bricks-and-mortar stores throughout the country.

For designer Kellie, it has always been the dream to bring Moochi back to the Mount, which they had to leave when they departed in 2002 to Auckland following the brand's rapid expansion.

"It was really hard when we packed up our head office and moved the business to Auckland — that was definitely an emotional exercise. We loved living in the Mount so it was really challenging to leave. I think that ultimately it's cool to be able to get back to where we started."

Advertisement

The new location was the perfect premises so the pair felt the timing was right to return, with the name of the store inspired by its place in the heart of main street.

For Kellie, the Mount always has a special place in her heart.

"This is a very significant store for us both as it's a real nod to our heritage. We both have so many fond memories of living at the Mount and starting the business," says Kellie.

"In the early days I would work the first half of the week in the workroom, spend Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the shop in Auckland, drive home Saturday night and do admin on Sundays. It was hectic but I wouldn't have done it any other way."

There was a small store attached to the workroom at the Mount.

"We would have people coming up the stairs saying they had heard there was a new fashion designer in town, and we would love sharing what we did. Without a shop window, we would have to carry mannequins down to the street to let people know where we were. We had such a great time and it helped us meet the locals too."

With the brand having a strong following in the Bay, the existing store in Tauranga will remain, says Kellie, as the region has grown so much to warrant two locations.

"In the time since we opened our Tauranga store, the Mount as a shopping destination has gone from strength to strength and our customers have been asking for ages for us to have a store there.

"Over the years we have needed bigger stores to really showcase our offering and the location we have has allowed us this. The new store is almost twice the size of the Tauranga store. Given the Bay customers helped get our label on its feet as a start-up and how truly loyal they have been for two decades, I'm really excited that the opening is happening."

Kellie says while online sales are a pivotal part of the business, Moochi is also committed to physical stores as part of the Moochi experience of a boutique feel with personal service, which the new store showcases in spades, with a large space showcasing all five labels under the Moochi brand, including day wear, work outfits, shoes and accessories.

The 'mount main' store — perhaps unsurprisingly in its destination at one of the world's best beaches — will be one of Moochi's only New Zealand stores to stock the swimwear line all year round.

With 20 years in the fashion business under their best, the couple remain committed to the design philosophy they had from the outset.

"Twenty years on we still operate from a hand sketch to a handmade pattern, to create items that are uniquely ours and right for our customers."

They do not buy in other labels — each item in stores is designed and made by Moochi, and the clothes are created to "wear and wear often", says Kellie, modern classic style that can be mixed and matched and that will have lasting value.

"Nothing makes us happier than to hear people talk about their Moochi piece from seasons past and how much they still wear them."

It is this commitment to quality that secured them a niche in the fickle fashion business when they first envisaged the brand's name which came from the feeling of having clothes to 'mooch' around in, that you would be comfortable in whatever you were doing, from working to going to a barbecue or party, that you can dress up or down.

The clothes can also be worn by all figure shapes and ages and as such Moochi has a strong following of all sorts of women.

They are of course fashion forward too, making women feel on trend without being slavish to fashion's every fad.

Kellie takes inspiration from designs all around the world. One of the latest winter collections, LA Collective, she describes as "LA-inspired with a French twist on the rocks".

The campaign was shot with international star Annabella Barber, famous for her bangs.

With sheer blacks and leather, the collection also ranges from moody blues to opulent rust and metallic copper, dusky pinks and faded greys.

All is brought to life with the wildest of prints — a monochromatic Bengal tiger print dramatically takes centre stage in a pleated beyond retro maxi dress and statement point collar shirt. It features some cult Moochi winter pieces — glamorous coats and gilets.

"This collection is what Moochi does best ... mix and match, take print, texture and opulent femme fabrics, add a masculine edge and throw it back. This winter Moochi is the ultimate modern take on retro."

SPRING TRENDS

Kellie Taylor from Moochi looks ahead to the warmer season and picks her top spring trends

White boots - The stark-white west-inspired Trace boot gives ensembles a modern feel. Photo / Supplied

Wild animal print - Pleaty zebra dress. Photo / Supplied

Shaggy faux fur vest - The town vest. Photo / Supplied

Sheer ruffle layered dress - The Fetch dress. Photo / Supplied

Cosy sweater - Lucky sweater. Photo / Supplied

Blazer - Stand blazer. Photo / Supplied