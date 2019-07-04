A worried mother has sent her son a series of messages ahead of a lad's trip to a resort in Spain, outlining serious concerns for his health and safety.

Findlay Brockie, from Scotland, posted the conversation to Twitter, where his mum begins by saying she's been stressed about his trip to a resort town, "I've been thinking of some words of advice," Ms Brockie begins.

Ms Brockie goes on to say her son "can't be trusted" and details a number of ways he can keep himself safe while abroad.

Finlay's mother also urges him not to call her for a chat when he's had a few.

"I will only worry!" she says. "Even if one of your favourite songs comes on, I don't need a call from you shouting 'you will love the this song, listen for the bass drop'".

The post has been liked more than 54,000 times on Twitter. Many commenters praised Finlay's mum for her patience.

"Just some words of wisdom before u all go wild," one man said.

"I love this Mum …. think I'll screenshot her words of advice and use it when it's time for mine to go on holiday," one person commented.

"Just brilliant … you have a fab Mum," another said.

The Magaluf area is well-known for catering to British and other European holiday makers during the peak seasons of July and August. The town features a number of resorts and theme parks.