Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald on a question that divides people, creates fear, and sows misinformation.

As the debate continues to heat up around cannabis legalisation, the facts start to go missing. Arguments get simplified, sides get taken, and the nuance and evidence slides out of the conversation.

Nowhere is this more the case than the question "does cannabis cause psychosis and/ or schizophrenia?"

This is a question that divides people, creates fear, and sows misinformation. It's also not possible to answer with a simple yes or no.

Firstly, what is psychosis? Well it's a serious symptom of mental distress,

